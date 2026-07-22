'Despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit,' says US Central Command

US conducts 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran: CENTCOM 'Despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit,' says US Central Command

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that it carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," it said in a statement.

Over the past three months, the command claimed that Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway.

"Despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit," it said.

It added that since early May, US forces have helped facilitate the movement of approximately 900 commercial vessels and the transport of about 450 million barrels of crude oil through the region.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.​​​​​​​

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.