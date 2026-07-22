Iran says it targeted US military base in Kuwait with drone attack Strikes targeted ammunition depots and 'logistical equipment of the land forces command center'

Iran's military said Wednesday that it launched a new wave of drone strikes against US military facilities in Kuwait, claiming it targeted a key American base "a few hours ago," the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iranian forces used "a large number of attack drones" to strike ammunition depots and logistical equipment belonging to the US Army at Camp Doha in western Kuwait.

The report said the attack targeted the storage facilities and “logistical equipment of the land forces command center."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.​​​​​​​

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.

