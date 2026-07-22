Air defenses detect 6 missiles launched from Iran, destroy 4, 2 fall in remote areas without damage, military says

Jordan says it intercepts 4 Iranian missiles after explosions heard in Aqaba Air defenses detect 6 missiles launched from Iran, destroy 4, 2 fall in remote areas without damage, military says

Jordan's military said Wednesday it intercepted four Iranian missiles after explosions were heard in the southern city of Aqaba and warning sirens sounded over a possible attack.

A military source told the state-run Petra news agency that air defense systems detected six missiles launched from Iran toward Jordan and engaged them immediately after they entered the kingdom’s airspace.

The source said four missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while the remaining two fell in remote, uninhabited areas without causing casualties or property damage.

The military added that Jordan’s airspace remains under continuous operational monitoring.

The agency did not specify the locations of the intercepted and fallen Iranian missiles. However, Jordanian media earlier reported that explosions were heard in Aqaba after warning sirens alerted residents to a possible Iranian attack.

Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that an Arkia flight from Tel Aviv to Eilat changed its flight path after explosions were heard from the direction of Jordan.

Another flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv was delayed while airborne, according to the report.