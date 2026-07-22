Iranian officials report no casualties as US continues 11th consecutive night of operations

US strikes several sites in Iran’s Bushehr, Ilam provinces: Reports Iranian officials report no casualties as US continues 11th consecutive night of operations

US forces struck several locations in Iran’s southwestern Bushehr province and western Ilam province early Wednesday, Iranian state media reported.

Ehsan Jahanian, deputy governor of Bushehr for political and security affairs, said explosions were reported in Bushehr and Dashti counties following the strikes, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Bushehr province is home to a key nuclear facility in its southeast.

Jahanian said one of the strikes targeted the area around Khormoj, the capital of Dashti County, adding that the missile attack caused no casualties.

Power was restored to the village of Bandarjah in Bushehr County about two hours after it was cut off by a missile strike on a power substation serving the Bushehr nuclear power plant the previous night, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Separately, the governor of Chavar in western Ilam province said a missile struck a location in the city, IRNA reported.

The attack caused no casualties, while a limited fire that broke out in nearby grassland was brought under control, the governor said.

The attacks came as the US launched a fresh round of strikes across Iran early Wednesday, with air defenses activated around Tehran and reports of attacks in several parts of the country. US Central Command said Tuesday that it had carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

The US has intensified attacks on Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.