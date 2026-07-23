Navigation 'must be unimpeded' in Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea, says foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas

EU calls Houthi attack on Red Sea oil tanker 'unacceptable,' warns against further escalation Navigation 'must be unimpeded' in Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea, says foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday condemned a Houthi attack on an oil tanker in the Red Sea as "unacceptable and illegal," warning that it further inflames an already volatile situation in the region.

In a statement posted on US social media company X, Kallas also condemned recent Houthi threats to impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, describing them as "a direct threat to regional stability" and "a dangerous escalation."

She stressed that navigation "must be unimpeded" in both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Kallas called on the Houthis to "cease all actions that endanger international shipping and the lives of seafarers."

She also urged the group to comply with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and UN Security Council resolutions on Yemen and freedom of navigation.

Reaffirming the EU's commitment to maritime security, Kallas said the bloc's naval operation ASPIDES "remains firmly committed to protecting freedom of navigation for all in the Red Sea and surrounding international waters, in line with its defensive mandate and Operation Plan."