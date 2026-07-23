The acclaimed Iranian filmmaker discusses storytelling, war, streaming platforms and cinema's role in preserving historical memory in an interview with Anadolu

Oscar-winning Asghar Farhadi says films should connect with audiences first, not chase success The acclaimed Iranian filmmaker discusses storytelling, war, streaming platforms and cinema's role in preserving historical memory in an interview with Anadolu

Two-time Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, one of contemporary cinema's most celebrated directors, says filmmakers should focus on creating an emotional connection with audiences rather than pursuing awards or commercial success.

Farhadi became the first Iranian director to win an Academy Award for A Separation (2011), which also won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. He later earned a second Oscar for The Salesman (2016), while films including The Past, A Hero and his latest film, Parallel Tales, have cemented his reputation as one of the leading storytellers in world cinema.

The 54-year-old director, who chaired the international jury at TRT 12 Punto 2026 -- Türkiye's annual screenplay development and co-production platform organized by public broadcaster TRT -- spoke to Anadolu about storytelling, streaming platforms, war and cinema's role in preserving historical memory.

'If the key to your story is emotion, everyone can understand it'

Although his films are rooted in Iranian society, Farhadi said their international appeal comes from focusing on emotions shared across cultures.

"People around the world have far more in common than they have differences," he said.

"A mother's love for her child means the same thing everywhere. Our fears and anxieties are also essentially the same. Different cultures may express those emotions differently, but their essence is universal. If the key to your story is emotion, everyone can understand it."

Asked what human issue concerns him most today, Farhadi pointed to war.

"The subject that saddens me most, confuses me most and occupies my mind is war," he said.

"I don't know whether I will explore it in my next projects. Perhaps it has already influenced me without my realizing it and may find its way into my future work. The suffering we are witnessing affects everyone. No one can honestly say they are not saddened by what is happening."

Farhadi said every screenplay begins with a deeply personal connection rather than a search for a marketable idea.

"The most important thing for me is whether the subject builds a bridge with my subconscious," he said.

"Simply put, I ask myself how much the story comes from my heart. Writing a screenplay is not something where I immediately decide how everything will work. It is more like waking up with inspiration from a dream. First I feel something, then I think about it, and only then do I begin to act."

Streaming has changed audiences' viewing habits

Farhadi said streaming platforms have shortened audiences' attention spans and changed the way they engage with films.

"I see a negative impact because audiences' attention spans have become shorter," he said.

"In the past, people went to the cinema to discover a film. Today, films and series on streaming platforms deliver information so quickly that viewers no longer want to spend time uncovering what lies beneath the surface or exploring deeper meanings."

While praising many productions released on streaming services, he said the overall trend was concerning.

"There are excellent films, series, screenplays and performances on these platforms. But overall, unfortunately, they have made audiences lazier."

'Cinema is not like a football match'

Farhadi urged aspiring filmmakers not to judge their work solely by awards or box-office success.

"My advice is never to think about the outcome or success at the beginning of a project," he said.

"Many young filmmakers think, 'I want to make a successful film,' but that mindset takes them in the wrong direction. Instead of enjoying the creative process, it becomes torture."

"Cinema is not like a football match where only the result matters. What matters is whether a film reaches people and establishes a connection with them. If you become obsessed with the outcome, the process will lead you in the wrong direction."

Farhadi said cinema also plays an important role in documenting historical events but warned that filmmakers have a responsibility to portray them accurately.

"Some events would gradually be forgotten if they were not recorded. That is why cinema is such an important tool," he said.

"It is also essential to remain faithful to what happened and to approach the subject objectively."

As an example, he cited classic Hollywood Westerns.

"There have been many films about historical events that we now realize were false. American Westerns portrayed Native Americans as bad people. That wasn't true. It was a lie."