Israeli forces shoot Palestinians after occupiers set fire to farmland east of Nablus, says Anadolu correspondent

2 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces, occupier wounded in West Bank clashes Israeli forces shoot Palestinians after occupiers set fire to farmland east of Nablus, says Anadolu correspondent

Two Palestinians and an Israeli occupier were injured Thursday during clashes east of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

An Anadolu correspondent said the two Palestinians were shot by Israeli forces during confrontations that erupted after Israeli occupiers set fire to agricultural land east of the city.

Local sources told Anadolu that occupiers torched farmland between the towns of Salem, Beit Furik and Beit Dajan, with the fire spreading toward Palestinian homes and prompting residents to try to extinguish the flames.

Israeli forces then opened fire, wounding two Palestinians, the sources said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated two Palestinians who sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen during an Israeli military raid on Beit Furik.

Both were transferred to a hospital for treatment, it added.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN, meanwhile, reported that an Israeli occupier was seriously injured in what it described as a "stabbing incident" following clashes between Israelis and Palestinians at a farm near the illegal settlement of Elon Moreh.

The settlement is built on Palestinian land near Beit Furik.

KAN said the Israeli army opened fire on two Palestinians but gave no further details.

The Israeli army and occupiers have intensified their attacks in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, killing at least 1,181 Palestinians, injuring 13,000 and arresting nearly 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.