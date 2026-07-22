Another 13 people killed due to massive rains across Pakistan 9 fatalities, 37 injuries reported in northeastern Punjab province over past 24 hours

Another 13 people were killed and over three dozen injured in northeastern and northwestern Pakistan over the past 24 hours as massive rains continued to wreak havoc across the region, an official said on Wednesday.

The latest casualties have brought the death toll to 28 this week.

At least eight people were killed and 37 injured in different parts of northeastern Punjab province in rain-triggered accidents, mainly roof collapses and drowning, Mohammad Farooq, a spokesman for Punjab Rescue Authority 1122, said in a statement.

The deaths were reported from the Gujranwala, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal districts, where heavy rains inundated roads, damaged houses, and downed trees and utility poles.

One death was reported from Gujrat district, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

Four people of a family were killed after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in South Waziristan tribal district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a nationwide alert warning of flash floods, urban flooding, landslides, and rising river flows across Pakistan through Friday.