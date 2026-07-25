Meeting with Ahmad al-Sharaa comes on first visit by a UN secretary-general to Syria since 2009

UN chief Guterres meets Syrian president during landmark Damascus visit Meeting with Ahmad al-Sharaa comes on first visit by a UN secretary-general to Syria since 2009

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Saturday at the People's Palace in Damascus during his landmark visit to the country, Alikhbariah TV reported.

The broadcaster said the meeting between al-Sharaa and Guterres began shortly after the UN chief arrived in the Syrian capital on a three-day visit. He was received at Damascus International Airport by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Further details were not immediately available.

The visit marks the first by a UN secretary-general to Damascus since former UN chief Ban Ki-moon traveled to the Syrian capital in 2009.

After his arrival, Guterres said “The UN stands with Syria at this pivotal moment & I appeal to the international community to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well.”