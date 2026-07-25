Mohammad Sio
25 July 2026•Update: 25 July 2026
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Saturday at the People's Palace in Damascus during his landmark visit to the country, Alikhbariah TV reported.
The broadcaster said the meeting between al-Sharaa and Guterres began shortly after the UN chief arrived in the Syrian capital on a three-day visit. He was received at Damascus International Airport by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.
Further details were not immediately available.
The visit marks the first by a UN secretary-general to Damascus since former UN chief Ban Ki-moon traveled to the Syrian capital in 2009.
After his arrival, Guterres said “The UN stands with Syria at this pivotal moment & I appeal to the international community to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well.”