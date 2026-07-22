Over 700,000 people affected due to floods in Assam state, says top official

Floods in northeastern India kill 31 Over 700,000 people affected due to floods in Assam state, says top official

At least 31 people have been killed so far due to the floods in India's northeastern state of Assam, according to officials on Wednesday.

Of 31 fatalities, 21 people died during the last 24 hours, a statement released late Tuesday by Assam's State Disaster Management Authority said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that over 700,000 people were affected due to the floods, and three people remained missing.

He said 25 districts of the state are affected by floods and the highest number of deaths have taken place in the Charaideo district.

The chief minister said that due to the sudden "cloudburst, floods have struck even those districts of Assam where such an impact had not been witnessed before."

“Our team is engaged day and night in relief and rescue operations and is working to bring the situation under control,” he said.