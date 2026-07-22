Yemeni Houthis impose a blockade on Saudi Arabia as US-Iran tensions escalate, while increased use of Yanbu Port as an alternative Saudi export hub pressures oil markets, says expert

Mounting tensions in Bab el-Mandeb Strait threaten maritime trade Yemeni Houthis impose a blockade on Saudi Arabia as US-Iran tensions escalate, while increased use of Yanbu Port as an alternative Saudi export hub pressures oil markets, says expert

Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East spread from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, fueling concerns over further disruptions to global energy supplies and maritime shipping.

The ongoing US-Iran conflict nearly ground commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a halt, driving up oil prices, with Brent crude trading near $90 a barrel.

Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis imposed a blockade on Saudi Arabia amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, heightening tensions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait following developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis claimed that Riyadh carried out an airstrike on Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport, targeting a plane carrying Houthi leaders who were returning from a funeral in Iran.

The Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in retaliation.

The rebel group closed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Saudi-linked shipping, imposing a naval blockade in parallel with the Saudi-led coalition’s blockade of Yemeni airspace and ports.

Concerns over energy costs, supply disruptions and rising global maritime shipping costs spread from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The number of crude oil tankers transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait fell 69% following the announcement.

Some 16 vessels transited the strait on Monday, while the figure dropped to five on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, nine vessels had transited the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Only one crude oil tanker transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, while no vessel transited the strait in the past five days.

Rico Luman, senior transport and logistics economist at ING Group, told Anadolu that the Houthis’ announcement immediately increased the risks associated with crossing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait despite the absence of new attacks, while freight rates and insurance premiums had already surged, leading to higher costs.

“This puts further pressure on oil markets, as the port of Yanbu is being used much more intensively as an alternative export hub for Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“To circumvent the threat, sailing north around Africa through the Mediterranean would take much more time,” he added.

“For container shipping, this could be a reason to postpone resumption plans, as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have just resumed some services through the Red Sea, which could lead to prolonged detours around Africa,” he added.

