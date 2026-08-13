‘Who Is Still Alive’ explores themes about loss, uprooting, belonging

Switzerland selects Gaza survivors documentary for Oscars ‘Who Is Still Alive’ explores themes about loss, uprooting, belonging

Switzerland has selected a documentary featuring testimonies from survivors in the Gaza Strip as its entry for the 2027 Academy Awards, media reports said Thursday.

"Who Is Still Alive," directed by Geneva-based filmmaker Nicolas Wadimoff, will compete for a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, Swissinfo reported.

The documentary places Gaza survivors in an abstract setting where they recount their experiences.

The jury said the film directly addresses feelings of loss, uprooting and belonging, according to a statement by Switzerland’s Federal Office of Culture.

"Who Is Still Alive" won the Prix de Soleure, Switzerland’s most prestigious film award, at the Solothurn Film Festival earlier this year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to announce a shortlist of international submissions in December. The five final nominees will be revealed Jan. 21, ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony on March 14.