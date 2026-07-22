Military says air defenses destroy 4 missiles, shoot down 4 drones; no casualties or material damage reported

Jordan says it intercepts Iranian missiles, drones after Aqaba explosions Military says air defenses destroy 4 missiles, shoot down 4 drones; no casualties or material damage reported

Jordan’s military said Wednesday it intercepted Iranian missiles and drones after explosions were heard in the southern city of Aqaba and warning sirens sounded over a possible attack.

A military source told the state-run Petra news agency that air defense systems detected six missiles launched from Iran toward Jordan and engaged them immediately after they entered the kingdom’s airspace.

The source said four missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while the remaining two fell in remote, uninhabited areas without causing casualties or property damage.

The military added that Jordan’s airspace remains under continuous operational monitoring.

The agency did not specify the locations of the intercepted and fallen Iranian missiles. However, Jordanian media earlier reported that explosions were heard in Aqaba after warning sirens alerted residents to a possible Iranian attack.

Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that an Arkia flight from Tel Aviv to Eilat changed its flight path after explosions were heard from the direction of Jordan.

Another flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv was delayed while airborne, according to the report.

In a separate statement, the military said its aircraft intercepted and shot down four drones launched from Iran toward the kingdom on Wednesday morning.

The military said the drone interceptions caused no casualties or material damage. It did not disclose where the drones were intercepted or brought down.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US intensified attacks on Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.