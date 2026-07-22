EU fuel prices rise 13.7% year-on-year in June Bulgaria records highest annual increase among EU member states at 26%

Prices of fuels and lubricants for personal transport in the EU increased by 13.7% in June compared with the same month last year, data from statistical office Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

The annual growth rate slowed down in June after recording 20.8% in April and 20.7% in May.

Bulgaria recorded the highest annual increase among EU member states at 26%, followed by Lithuania at 23.5%, Romania at 23.1%, Finland at 22%, and Luxembourg at 20.7%.

Hungary registered the lowest annual price increase with 2.3%, while Poland followed with 5.8%.

On a monthly basis, diesel prices across the EU fell by 6.4% in June compared with May, while gasoline prices dropped by 4.2%.

Czechia saw the largest monthly decline in diesel prices at 11.3%, with Poland following at 9.7% and Bulgaria at 9.4%.

