Death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 rises to 73,305, with 173,918 injured, ministry says

12 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over past 24 hours: Health Ministry Death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 rises to 73,305, with 173,918 injured, ministry says

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that 12 Palestinians were killed and 12 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

In its daily statistical update, the ministry said the latest toll included 11 newly killed Palestinians and one person who succumbed to previous injuries.

The ministry said the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 73,305, with 173,918 others injured.

According to the ministry, many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads as ambulance and civil defense teams are still unable to reach them.

The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, killing 1,180 Palestinians and injuring 3,810 others, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli genocidal war since October 2023 has left the Gaza Strip in ruins amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions for the territory’s 2.4 million population.