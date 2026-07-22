287 people in Tokyo taken to hospital due to suspected heatstroke

Japan issues heatstroke alerts for 41 of 47 prefectures 287 people in Tokyo taken to hospital due to suspected heatstroke

Japan on Wednesday issued heatstroke alerts for 41 of its 47 prefectures.

Japan is sweltering under an ongoing heat wave, with a lingering high-pressure system pushing temperatures above 40C (104.0F) for a second consecutive day, said public broadcaster NHK.

This marks the second straight day of "kokushobi," or "cruelly hot day," an official new designation to help underline the public warning.

The highest temperature was 40.5C (104.9F) in Kuwana, in the Mie Prefecture, followed by 40.1C (104.1F) in Hamamatsu, in the Shizuoka Prefecture, at 2 pm local time.

Several other cities also saw temperatures above 39C (102.2F).

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, 287 people were taken to hospital due to suspected heatstroke on Tuesday.

Residents have been advised to use air conditioners, stay hydrated, and maintain adequate salt intake. They were also urged to avoid prolonged outdoor activity.

The "kokushobi" category was introduced by the weather agency this year for days when temperatures reach 40C (104.0F) or higher, according to The Japan Times.

Last summer, more ​than 100,000 people were taken to the hospital for heatstroke.

