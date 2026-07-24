Animal welfare groups file complaints over allegations that cats were tied with fuel-soaked rags and used to ignite fires

Italy investigates claims cats were used to spread wildfires in Calabria Animal welfare groups file complaints over allegations that cats were tied with fuel-soaked rags and used to ignite fires

Italian authorities are investigating allegations that live cats were used to spread forest fires in the southern region of Calabria, local media reported.

The claims, disclosed by Calabria’s Civil Protection Department, form part of an investigation into wildfires that have recently affected the region, the daily Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday.

Investigators are examining reports that cats had rags soaked in flammable liquid tied to their tails before being used to spread flames across multiple locations.

Delayed ignition devices were also reportedly discovered in areas affected by the fires.

The allegations have not yet been independently confirmed and remain under investigation.

Two animal welfare organizations, LNDC Animal Protection and the International Organization for Animal Protection (OIPA), filed complaints calling on authorities to establish the facts and identify anyone responsible.

“If the Civil Protection reports were confirmed, we would be facing not only a very serious environmental crime, but also one of the most shocking episodes of animal cruelty in recent years,” LNDC President Piera Rosati said.

OIPA Italy President Massimo Comparotto said the alleged use of animals to ignite fires would constitute “a very serious criminal act and unacceptable cruelty.”

He added that such conduct would not only condemn the animals to a “gruesome death” but also endanger people, homes, forests and entire ecosystems.

The groups urged anyone with relevant information to contact law enforcement authorities.

Wildfires destroy thousands of hectares of forest and Mediterranean vegetation in Italy each year, killing wildlife and depriving surviving animals of food, water and shelter.