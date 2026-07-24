Heat-driven drought leaves quarter of France's small rivers dry, specialist warns Current indicators suggest this summer's drought could exceed record 2022 levels, CNRS hydrologist says

Around a quarter of France's small rivers have already run dry as the country faces what could become a more severe drought than the record summer of 2022, a hydrologist at France's National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) warned on Friday.

"Twenty-five percent of small rivers are dry in France at the moment. This is a level that is far ahead of the usual progression of droughts," Agnes Ducharne, a hydrologist and researcher at CNRS, told France Inter.

Ducharne said that with the exception of groundwater reserves, all drought indicators are already more severe than they were at the same point in 2022.

"All the indicators point to an exceptional drought," Ducharne said, adding that the current situation would "probably be worse by the end of the season."

She explained that groundwater conditions remain less severe than in 2022 because of heavy rainfall during the winter, but added that surface drought indicaors have deteriorated much faster this year.

Ducharne also criticized France's recently adopted emergency agriculture law, which aims to double water storage capacity for agriculture by 2035.

She described large-scale water storage as "a fantasy," saying it is "much more difficult to achieve than people think."

Instead, she argued that France should prioritize reducing water consumption and cutting greenhouse gas emissions to limit the frequency and severity of future droughts.

"The climate situation we are experiencing today, long summer periods without rain and intense heat waves, is largely caused by human activities and greenhouse gas emissions," Ducharne said.

"This is a very important point for the entire scientific community,” she added.