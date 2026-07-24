Army reports no casualties or damage after air defense systems, jets shoot down projectiles targeting kingdom

Jordan says it intercepts 7 missiles, 6 drones launched from Iran Army reports no casualties or damage after air defense systems, jets shoot down projectiles targeting kingdom

The Jordanian army said Friday that its air defense systems and Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft intercepted seven missiles and six drones launched from Iran toward the kingdom, with no casualties or material damage reported.

“Air defense systems and Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft shot down seven missiles and six drones coming from Iran and targeting the kingdom’s territory,” an unnamed military official said in a statement.

The interception caused no casualties or material damage, the official said, adding that Royal Engineering Corps teams were dispatched to the sites where debris fell and handled it in accordance with established technical and security procedures.

Earlier Friday, the Iranian army said it had launched drone attacks targeting US military personnel and military targets in Bahrain and Jordan.

In a statement, the army said the attacks targeted fuel and weapons depots, aircraft hangars and troop housing areas at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Regional tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in last month’s US-Iran memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, with Washington targeting sites inside Iran, while Tehran says it has attacked US military facilities and equipment across several countries in the region.