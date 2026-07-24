Indian Embassy says Indian crew aboard Mozambique-flagged vessel is safe after attack in Iranian waters

LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members attacked in Strait of Hormuz, embassy says Indian Embassy says Indian crew aboard Mozambique-flagged vessel is safe after attack in Iranian waters

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members came under attack Friday in the Strait of Hormuz, but all of the Indian crew are safe, the Indian Embassy in Iran said.

The embassy said in a post on the US social media platform X that the Mozambique-flagged Meda was attacked in Iranian territorial waters.

It said Indian authorities were in close contact with relevant officials, adding that they would continue to closely monitor the situation.

Regional tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in last month's US-Iran memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, with Washington targeting sites inside Iran while Tehran says it has attacked US military facilities and equipment across several countries in the region.

The confrontation has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, threatened global energy supplies and prompted intermittent airspace closures, along with growing warnings of attacks on US facilities and interests beyond the Middle East.