UN's Albanese warns of escalating Israeli violence in occupied West Bank, urges protection for Palestinians UN rights rapporteur calls for international protective presence amid rising occupier attacks in West Bank

The UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory warned Friday of escalating violence by Israeli occupiers in the West Bank and called for an international protective presence for Palestinian civilians.

“ALARM!! Violent attacks reported in all West Bank particularly northern area and Nablus!” Francesca Albanese wrote on the US social media company X.

She alleged that “packs of settlers – terrorists in full force backed by Israeli soldiers – are calling for ‘blood,’ literally.”

Albanese urged states to “deploy a protective presence” to protect Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank.

She also shared what she described as a screenshot circulating on occupiers’ social media platforms. The image included Hebrew-language text alongside an English translation reading: “We want revenge. Not new settlements, not promises for more housing units. We want to see blood. There is no solace without vengeance.”

Her warning came hours after rights organizations, including Israeli groups, called on the international community to intervene urgently to stop attacks by Israeli settlers and the army against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The appeals followed an attack by Israeli occupiers, backed by Israeli forces, on the town of Tell near Nablus that left four Palestinians dead, along with an Israeli settler and a soldier, according to Palestinian and Israeli authorities.

Earlier Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered what they described as a “wide-scale military operation” in Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank following a shooting attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement.

According to Anadolu correspondents, Israeli settlers later attacked the Palestinian villages of Sarra and Urif in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property, while residents confronted them by throwing stones.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has intensified since Israel launched its military offensive on the Gaza Strip in October 2023. According to official Palestinian figures, at least 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, thousands injured, and nearly 24,000 arrested in Israeli military raids and occupier attacks during that period.