Venezuela notifies UN of start of permanent withdrawal from International Criminal Court Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia accuses The Hague of 'geographic bias' against Global South

Venezuela announced Friday that it has officially notified UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of its decision to start a "permanent withdrawal" from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The announcement marks the formal execution of a measure approved by Venezuela's National Assembly to repeal the country's ratification of the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the Hague-based tribunal.

“Venezuela believes that the Court’s actions reflect a demonstrated geographic bias, which has disproportionately focused its work on African and Latin American countries, to the detriment of the Global South,” said Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.

“This pattern reveals an international justice system that, far from being applied equitably, has been exploited to deepen inequalities among peoples and disregard their right to self-determination and sovereignty.”

Plasencia accused the court of engaging in "legal warfare" aimed at prosecuting the Venezuelan people and serving political interests alien to international law.

“We reaffirm our commitment to a genuinely equitable justice system that respects the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples,” he added.

Plasencia assumed leadership of the newly unified Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade following a Cabinet reshuffle by acting President Delcy Rodriguez. Former Foreign Minister Yvan Gil was reassigned to lead the Science and Technology Ministry.

Despite Venezuela's decision to exit the treaty, ICC prosecutors say the court's active investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the country, opened in 2021, remains ongoing under the tribunal's jurisdiction.