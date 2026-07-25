Badr Abdelatty stresses immediate halt to military escalation, protection of navigation in Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea

Egyptian foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation, maritime security with Iranian, Omani counterparts Badr Abdelatty stresses immediate halt to military escalation, protection of navigation in Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea

Egypt's top diplomat Badr Abdelatty held separate phone calls on Saturday with his Iranian and Omani counterparts to discuss efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and safeguard freedom of navigation, the Foreign Ministry said.

According to a ministry statement, Abdelatty spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi as part of ongoing consultations on regional developments and efforts to restore security and stability.

The talks focused on advancing de-escalation efforts, with Abdelatty stressing the need for an immediate halt to all military actions and escalation and for prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions to contain rising tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding.

He said such efforts would help strengthen regional security and stability while sparing the peoples of the region from further escalation and its consequences.

Abdelatty also underscored the importance of preserving freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, describing it as a cornerstone of regional security and stability and essential to protecting international trade and global supply chains.

He stressed the need to avoid any measures that could threaten the security of maritime routes or endanger shipping, saying such steps are necessary to safeguard the interests of countries in the region and the global economy.

On Friday, an Omani diplomatic delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on mechanisms governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional tensions have escalated since US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in last month’s US-Iran memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and raising renewed concerns over global energy supplies.

Maritime tensions have also intensified in recent days after Yemen's Houthi group announced a ban on Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to launch a military response against Houthi military targets.