Francesca Albanese accuses Israeli civilians and army of ‘joining forces’ in attacks, calls for immediate arms embargo, halt to trade with Israel

UN rapporteur calls Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank civilians ‘pogroms’ Francesca Albanese accuses Israeli civilians and army of ‘joining forces’ in attacks, calls for immediate arms embargo, halt to trade with Israel

UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese on Saturday described Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians across the occupied West Bank as “pogroms,” calling for an immediate arms embargo and a halt to trade with Israel.

“Pogroms against defenseless civilians all over the West Bank, while Gaza is under fire,” Albanese said on US social media platform X.

She accused Israeli civilians and the army of “joining forces” in the attacks, arguing that responsibility was not limited to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or “a few rotten apples.”

“Arms embargo now — stop trade now,” Albanese said, adding that such measures are required under international law.

On Friday, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered a “wide-scale military operation” in Palestinian villages across the West Bank following an attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others.

According to sources and witnesses, Israeli occupiers later attacked several Palestinian communities in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property.

Four Palestinians were killed on Friday in an attack by Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces on the town of Tell, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.