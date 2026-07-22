US-Philippines partnership 'more important than ever,' Rubio tells Marcos Philippines President Marcos Jr. hosts US Secretary of State Rubio on sidelines of ASEAN summit

The bilateral partnership between the Philippines and the US has become more important than ever, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday.

The two met on the sidelines of a summit of the top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, capital of the Philippines, which is the current chair of the 11-member bloc.

At the start of the bilateral gathering, Rubio thanked Marcos for the meeting, saying that the Filipino president is doing a “great job” hosting the ASEAN summit, emphasizing that Manila has “deep ties” with Washington.

He said that the partnership between the two countries “is only growing, and in light of recent events, it’s become more important than ever.”

The meeting also comes amid heightening tensions between the Philippines and China in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

“We’re glad to be with you today and to reaffirm that relationship and our commitment to the U.S. and Philippines relationship,” Rubio told Marcos.

The Philippines is one of the US’ defense treaty allies in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier Wednesday, Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with ASEAN, an 11-member bloc, currently chaired by the Philippines through the end of this year.

"We're with ASEAN 100%. This is the primary mechanism by which we engage the region, and you will continue to see our commitment to it at the highest levels," Rubio told the ASEAN-US post-ministerial conference.

He highlighted US investments in Southeast Asia, saying Washington is providing $2.5 billion in strategic investments aimed at strengthening economic and regional cooperation.

Following the ASEAN-US meeting, top Filipino diplomat Tess Lazaro said through the US social media company X that during the meeting, the US and the Philippines reaffirmed their "commitment to a comprehensive, strategic and people-centered partnership."

"As we look forward to the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue Relations next year, we continue to advance cooperation in maritime security, trade and investment, critical minerals, energy, digitalization, cybersecurity, AI, science and technology, energy, people-to-people exchanges, among others, in pursuit of peace and prosperity for our peoples," she said.