Explosion reportedly heard in Iran's Ahvaz: State broadcaster IRIB

An explosion was reportedly heard in Iran's Ahvaz city in Khuzestan province in the southwest, state broadcaster IRIB reported Friday.

"A few minutes ago, points around the city of Ahvaz were attacked by the US terrorist army with missiles," said Khuzestan Deputy Governor for Security Affairs Valiollah Hayati according to IRIB.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also reported that the sound of several powerful explosions was heard in different parts of the city around 2.20 am local time.

The agency said, citing field observations and initial reports, that explosions were heard across various areas of Ahvaz and that the blasts were continuing.

Explosions were also reportedly heard west of the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, around Omidiyeh, near Andimeshk, and on the southern coast of Qeshm, according to IRIB.

No information was immediately available regarding possible casualties, damage or the targets of the reported strikes.