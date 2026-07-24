US Army command in Kuwait targeted by 'resistance factions': Al Mayadeen TV Sources cited by Al Mayadeen claim attack caused 'heavy' damage to command building

The headquarters of the US Army Ground Forces Command in Kuwait was targeted by "resistance factions," Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV reported Friday.

Citing senior Arab security sources, the outlet reported that the attack took place at around 7 pm local time (1600GMT) and targeted a US military command facility in Kuwait.

The sources claimed the operation caused "heavy" damage to the command building.

The reported strike came after an earlier attack on the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iran and Iraq, which Iranian officials said was carried out by US forces and resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to 11 others.

The sources claimed that the US command targeted in Kuwait was linked to the operation at the border crossing, without providing further details.