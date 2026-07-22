Commercial rocket places 9 satellites into orbit during successful sea launch off Shanghai coast

China launches 9 satellites into space in 3rd flight mission by Gravity-1 commercial rocket Commercial rocket places 9 satellites into orbit during successful sea launch off Shanghai coast

China on Wednesday successfully launched a Gravity-1 Y4 carrier rocket into space from waters east of the Shanghai metropolitan area, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The commercial rocket was launched at 10.54 am local time (0254GMT) by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, placing nine satellites into their preset orbits, state media reported.

The payload consisted of the Dongpo-13, Dongpo-14, Dongpo-17 through Dongpo-20, Xiguang-2 01, Tianyi-49, and Lilac-3 satellites.

The sea-launched Gravity-1 carrier rocket previously made its maiden flight in January 2024.

The launch marked the third successful flight mission of the Gravity-1 carrier rocket series.