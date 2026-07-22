US House passes short-term funding bill to avoid government shutdown Lower chamber passes H.R. 9770 – Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027 by a vote of 220-205

The House of Representatives late Tuesday passed a short-term funding bill aimed at preventing a government shutdown by extending federal funding through Dec. 4, just weeks before the November midterm elections.

The measure, H.R. 9770, the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027, passed by a vote of 220-205, with six Democrats joining Republicans in support and one Republican voting against the bill.

The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution (CR), would fund the federal government through Dec. 4, extending government operations beyond the Sept. 30 funding deadline.

Speaker Mike Johnson said House Republicans took the "responsible step" of passing the short-term continuing resolution to fund the government through the November elections.

"Sadly, and predictably, 204 House Democrats voted against this measure ... While time remains until the end of the fiscal year, Republicans are under no illusions about the Democrat Party’s intentions heading into a consequential midterm election," Johnson said.

Johnson also accused the Democrats of using the funding fight for political purposes ahead of the midterm elections, claiming they believe a shutdown could benefit them politically.