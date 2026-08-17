'There is no provision in the memorandum of understanding referring to a ‘60-day deadline’,' says foreign ministry spokesman

Iran says 60-day deadline 'lost its relevance' after US ‘violations’ of memorandum 'There is no provision in the memorandum of understanding referring to a ‘60-day deadline’,' says foreign ministry spokesman

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that the 60-day deadline for talks with the US following the June 17 memorandum of understanding "lost its relevance" after what he called "flagrant" violations by Washington.

“There is no provision in the memorandum of understanding referring to a ‘60-day deadline’, and the Islamic Republic of Iran never formulates its policies under pressure, ultimatums or time limits,” Baqaei told reporters at a weekly news conference, as cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The memorandum instead envisaged a 60-day period for negotiations on two issues — “the lifting of sanctions” and “the nuclear issue” — which could have been extended if no agreement was reached, he added.

"Due to the flagrant and widespread violation of the memorandum of understanding by the United States, no dialogue was started just a few weeks after its signing,” Baqaei said.

"As a result, the discussion of the 60-day deadline completely lost its relevance," he added.

The Iranian spokesman said negotiations with Oman on a maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz are continuing.

​​​​​​​"Compilation of the maritime traffic route map with Oman has taken time due to the security complications caused by the actions of the US and the Israeli regime, the multiplicity of actors and the disruption of malicious currents," he added.