'In the fall, I will present the most far-reaching sanctions list since the beginning of the war,' Kallas tells German newspaper

EU foreign policy chief to present 'most far-reaching sanctions list' against Russia: Report 'In the fall, I will present the most far-reaching sanctions list since the beginning of the war,' Kallas tells German newspaper

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is planning to present the "most far-reaching sanctions list" against Russia in the coming months.

"In the fall, I will present the most far-reaching sanctions list since the beginning of the war. If it is adopted, the number of sanctioned Russian individuals, companies and organizations will immediately increase by one-third," Kallas told German newspaper Welt in an interview published Monday.

Stressing the need to increase pressure on Russia, she said the passage of a sanctions bill by the US Senate in early August gave hope that “Europe and the United States will move closer together on this issue.”

"Europe is facing an increasing hybrid threat. Sabotage, espionage and cyberattacks are in most cases attributable to Moscow," Kallas further said.

She noted that Russian missiles and drones recently violated Polish and Romanian airspace, highlighting that Moscow was testing their resolve and defenses by doing so.

"Such incidents are unacceptable, and they show Moscow’s growing ruthlessness. If we respond too weakly, we will see even more such incidents," Kallas added.

She further welcomed Germany's reform plans for its intelligence services, underlining their significance to respond better to hybrid threats.

- 'World paying high price for closure of Strait of Hormuz'

Kallas also commented on diplomatic efforts to end the war between the US and Iran, saying they are “in full swing” but adding that it remains uncertain whether the talks will succeed.

"It is obvious that the two sides do not trust each other. The world is paying a high price for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Freedom of navigation must remain unrestricted and must not be burdened by fees," she said.

Kallas noted that reopening Hormuz "must be priority," while containing Iran's nuclear weapons "must also remain firmly on the agenda."

- 2-state 'only long-term solution'

Touching upon Israel's genocide in Palestine, she said: "The only long-term solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians remains the two-state solution, which would enable both sides to live safely alongside each other.”

She reaffirmed that they are working to keep this prospect alive with their EU missions on the ground and noted that the US-backed Gaza peace plan also offers a chance to move forward.

"But increasing settler violence and the lack of progress on Hamas’ disarmament are undermining such progress," Kallas added.​​​​​​​

