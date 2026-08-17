Erdogan says trilateral pact signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is 'historic opportunity' to deliver message of peace

Mecca defense agreement sends 'important message' to the world: Turkish president Erdogan says trilateral pact signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is 'historic opportunity' to deliver message of peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan represented a different kind of transformation, stressing that it presents "a real opportunity for us to deliver an important message to the world."

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic television, recorded on Aug. 14, the day the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party celebrated its 25th anniversary, Erdogan said: "Coming together on such a day is truly a special joy for us."

"With our 25th anniversary celebrations, we will, God willing, continue our journey toward many more quarter-centuries," he said.

About the Mecca defense agreement recently signed by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Erdogan said: "First of all, the Mecca agreement represented a different kind of transformation."

"The signing of this trilateral agreement in Mecca between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan became an opportunity for us to deliver an important message to the world," he said. "The fact that this agreement was concluded in Mecca and that we achieved it as three countries gave us additional strength and conveyed a separate message to the world."

"I believe that Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia all concluded this agreement with great satisfaction. May it be beneficial," he said.

Stressing that the pact was signed during a difficult period between the US and Iran, Erdogan said it conveyed an important message for world peace.

"I call it an important message for world peace because Türkiye is a country that stands for peace, and the choice of Mecca has been an important step for peace," he said.

"During the process between Iran and the US, we consistently emphasized that we support peace," Erdogan said. "As countries pursuing such a process in favor of peace, Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have taken their place as advocates of peace."

"As defenders of peace, we will continue on this path as countries pursuing peace in the coming period," he stressed.

Collective defense provision

Asked whether the Mecca agreement resembles NATO's Article 5 collective defense provision, Erdogan said: "Whatever NATO's Article 5 includes, similarly, this common defense understanding means that if any problem arises, these three countries will have the opportunity to take the necessary steps together."

"Whether it concerns Türkiye, Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, if any one of these three countries comes under attack, because this is a common defense pact, the three countries will have the opportunity to defend one another against any such attack," he emphasized.

"Beyond these three countries, others may join us at any time," he said. "It is not limited to Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan."

"Additional countries may also become part of it. When we signed the agreement, we announced that if other countries wished to join in the future, our door would remain open. We have kept that door open."

"If Egypt wishes, these three countries can reach an agreement and open the door to Egypt as well," the Turkish president added.

Iran war

Regarding the war involving the US, Israel and Iran, Erdogan said his wish was for peace to be achieved at the earliest.

Pointing out that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a ⁠fifth of global oil consumption flowed before the war, was causing difficulties, Erdogan said: "We need to reopen this traffic as soon as possible and ensure that the world's oil traffic flows again without interruption."

"We support this, and Iran supports it as well,” he said. "Our hope is that if maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is reopened free of charge, it will be far more appropriate."

"Free passage would be highly beneficial in reopening traffic there."

Asked about Türkiye's position on US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks on Gulf countries, Erdogan said: "We are definitely not in favor of war."

"We are in favor of peace. But Israel is the main actor behind this war," he said, adding: “Israel has consistently encouraged war and chosen war. Because of this stance, many other countries have paid a heavy price. Israel bears the main responsibility."

Visit to Damascus

Regarding Qatar's and Pakistan's mediation efforts between the US and Iran, the Turkish president said both countries had undertaken important responsibilities and expressed confidence that they would continue to do so.

"We will all join hands and, first and foremost, preserve our unity and solidarity as Muslims," he said.

Speaking about relations with Syria's new administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Israel's attacks on Syria, Erdogan said: "Our state institutions have very good relations with Syria, and we are maintaining this unity and solidarity."

"Syria is our sibling. We will never leave Syria alone. During this process, Syria will see the attention and support of its siblings. They should have no concerns," he stressed.

About Türkiye's support for Syria's stability, Erdogan said: "Whatever Türkiye must do for Syria's stability, we are doing it to the fullest extent and will continue to do so."

Regarding Ankara's role in the process leading to the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Erdogan said: "Thank God, President Sharaa and his colleagues know very well what we have done."

"We fulfilled every responsibility that fell upon us, and we will continue to do so in the coming period. I will, God willing, visit Damascus as soon as possible."

Israeli attacks on Lebanon

He also spoke about Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's visit to Türkiye and bilateral relations.

"These attacks against Lebanon deeply sadden us," he said. “We held talks with the president here. In the coming period, we will continue to provide whatever support we can to Lebanon."

The president stressed the importance of US support for the peace process in Lebanon, saying: "By achieving this, we must save Lebanon from this ring of fire."

On Israel's attacks on Lebanon, Erdogan said: "At present, Israel is the aggressor.”

"Lebanon remains under continuous Israeli attacks," he said, adding: "We must free Lebanon from these attacks as soon as possible."

"We discussed this issue with the US and will continue to do so. I also discussed it with Mr. (Donald) Trump during his visit to Türkiye, and we will continue our talks with him in the coming period," he said.

'We cannot leave Gaza on its own'

On Israel's continuing attacks on Gaza, despite a ceasefire in October 2025, Erdogan said: "We cannot leave Gaza on its own. Whatever responsibility falls upon us regarding Gaza, we have fulfilled it until today and will continue to do so."

Commenting on Hamas' acceptance of the ceasefire provisions, including moving to the second phase, giving up governance in Gaza and agreeing to give up its weapons, Erdogan said: "Hamas has demonstrated all the sincere solidarity it could, but there has been no such positive approach from Israel.”

"Israel continues its aggressive policies by attacking Lebanon and Gaza," he criticized.

Referring to his discussions with the US president regarding Israel, Erdogan said: "I see that Trump is disturbed by these developments. We are also making every necessary warning, and we will continue to do so."

Asked about hostile rhetoric toward Türkiye by Israeli politicians and media outlets, Erdogan said: "If anyone chooses to attack Türkiye for war rather than peace, Türkiye will neither fear nor avoid such a war."

"I say this very clearly. We do not wish to experience such a situation."

Relations with Sudan

Touching on relations with Sudan, where a civil war continues since 2023, Erdogan said: "I do not view developments in Sudan positively, but we continue to provide every possible support to Sudan."

"My relations" with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council are "very good," he said, adding that "Sudan truly has a moderate and ideal administration."

Burhan "was recently our guest, and we held talks together. I genuinely see Sudan's leader as a leader worthy of Sudan at this stage," Erdogan said.

On developments in Libya, Erdogan said: "Our relations with Libya continue firmly."

"We will not leave Libya alone in the steps it is taking," he said. "In particular, as Turkish Petroleum, we have taken and continue to take steps to jointly develop Libya's oil reserves."

F-35 program

On relations with the US, Erdogan said: "At present, we expect Mr. Trump to fulfill the promise he made regarding the F-35 fighter jets."

"He made a commitment to us concerning the F-35s, and fulfilling this promise is important for Türkiye. We expect this commitment to be honored," he said.

Asked about the most important issues between Türkiye and the US, Erdogan said: "There are many issues.”

"There are issues related to the defense industry. Besides, there are the steps we have taken and will take regarding trade volume," he said.

Emphasizing that Israel was not part of Türkiye-US relations, Erdogan said: "We have never placed Israel on the table in our discussions."

"Our counterpart is the US,” he said. "We take and will continue to take our steps by discussing these issues with the US."

Relations with Russia, EU, Arab world

On ties with Moscow, Erdogan said: "Our relations with Russia are very good. We maintain them through continuous telephone diplomacy."

"My ministers regularly speak with their Russian counterparts, and they also contact my ministers. In this way, we continue our consultations," he said.

Responding to questions about Türkiye's relations with the EU, Erdogan said: "Europe has not admitted Türkiye for 53 years, and it does not appear willing to do so in the future either."

"But we have not closed our door," he said. "We still want to join the EU."

"If they admit us, fine. If they do not, that is also fine,” he stressed. "The EU is not our priority, but we continue to tell them that they will be the ones who lose, not Türkiye."

"Continue to follow the AK Party government in Türkiye. With the AK Party, Türkiye will move toward much stronger tomorrows," he expressed.

"No one should have any concern or doubt about that. God willing, Türkiye will enter tomorrow much stronger and continue on its path with strength. Türkiye's position in world peace will become even more significant."

"We have a strong army and a strong gendarmerie. Our armed forces are acting in unity and solidarity,” the Turkish president said.

"This unity and solidarity truly reassure everyone. Our army is united, together and whole, and it continues on its path in this way. Our military has no connection with politics," he said.

Addressing the Arab world, Erdogan said: "I send my greetings and love to all of them. We love them all. We are one, we are together, we are strong. Let us not hurt or offend one another. Let us continue to stand together."