IRGC commander says ground forces remain at highest level of readiness to neutralize any ‘hostile’ infiltration

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow to repel any US ground incursion IRGC commander says ground forces remain at highest level of readiness to neutralize any ‘hostile’ infiltration

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed Monday to “immediately repel” any US ground incursion into Iranian territory.

Speaking during a ceremony honoring air defense forces in the northeastern city of Shahroud, Brig. Gen. Rouhollah Nouri, deputy commander of the IRGC Ground Forces, said defense units are at the highest level of readiness to counter any US ground assault.

“The IRGC Ground Forces, particularly the defense units, are at the highest level of readiness and will neutralize any hostile act or enemy infiltration at the very first moment,” Nouri said in statements carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“The continuous vigilance and permanent readiness of the armed forces guarantee Iran’s sustainable security, and this level of preparedness is being pursued seriously across all operational sectors,” he added.

The warning came as the US continued to carry out airstrikes against multiple Iranian targets, with the attacks largely focused on southern Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

Early Monday, explosions were reported in several Iranian provinces, including the first reported strike on the northwestern city of Tabriz since the US launched its latest attacks against Iran last week.

​​​​​​​The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.​​​​​​​