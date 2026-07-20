‘Jewish terrorism’ in West Bank ‘threatens everyone’s security,’ Israeli commander warns

A senior Israeli army commander has warned of the growing danger of occupier attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, saying “Jewish terrorism threatens everyone’s security.”

Speaking during a closed conference last week, Central Command chief Avi Blot strongly criticized illegal settlement outposts and violence by Jewish youth in the West Bank, warning that they represent “a dangerous phenomenon that threatens the security of all,” the public broadcaster KAN reported late Sunday.

Speaking about Israeli occupiers carrying out attacks against Palestinians, Blot said some were young people “who do not respect the law,” while others take the law into their own hands or reject the authority of official state institutions.

He also pointed to occupiers establishing outposts in areas classified as Area A and Area B of the West Bank.

Under the Oslo Accords between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, Area A is under full Palestinian control, while Area B is under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control.

The remarks came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government intensifies illegal settlement activity in Area C, which makes up around 60% of the West Bank and remains under full Israeli control.

Blot’s comments came amid rising field tensions, including the establishment of illegal outposts across the occupied West Bank.

Blot did not oppose illegal Israeli settlement farms but said they should be established in Area C.

He also referred to the limited tools available to confront nationalist crime and “Jewish terrorism,” following Defense Minister Israel Katz’s decision to halt the use of administrative detention against Jews.

Blot warned that occupier violence damages Israel’s international legitimacy and consumes the time and effort of army forces and commanders, including reserve soldiers and officers.

In recent years, violent occupier attacks in the West Bank have become a daily phenomenon, with little action taken against the perpetrators.

Several Western countries have called on the Israeli government to stop illegal settlement activity and occupier violence in the West Bank.

In recent months, countries, including the Netherlands and Spain, have barred National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering their territory over their support for occupier attacks.

According to official Palestinian figures, escalating attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the occupied West Bank since October 2023 have killed 1,181 Palestinians and injured nearly 13,000 others, while around 24,000 Palestinians have been arrested.