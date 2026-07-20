Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei says attacks on civilian infrastructure violate international law and will not weaken Iran's resolve to defend its sovereignty

Iran says US attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure reminiscent of ISIS' actions Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei says attacks on civilian infrastructure violate international law and will not weaken Iran's resolve to defend its sovereignty

Tehran criticizes International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over 'its silence to US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

Iran accused the US on Monday of employing tactics reminiscent of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group by targeting civilian infrastructure, saying such attacks would not undermine Tehran's determination to defend its sovereignty.

“No harm inflicted on a country like Iran will force it to abandon the defense of its national sovereignty and the dignity of its people,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press briefing cited by the official news agency IRNA.

He said attacking a watchtower in the southeastern city of Chabahar, along with US threats to destroy bridges and power plants, resembled the conduct of ISIS.

“Targeting a watchtower in Chabahar, boasting about it, publishing footage of the attack, and explicitly threatening to destroy bridges and power plants in Iran are actions reminiscent of the behavior of terrorist groups like ISIS and are completely incompatible with international law and the principles of civilized humanitarian conduct,” he said.

Baqaei said the US is mistaken if it thinks attacks on Iran's infrastructure, hospitals and civilians would weaken the country's resolve.

“If they think they can shake Iran's determination to defend itself by striking our infrastructure, killing Iranians and destroying our hospitals, they are completely mistaken,” he added.

The Iranian remarks come amid continued military exchanges between Iran and the US despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding signed last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement. Tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz.​​​​​​​

Early Monday, explosions were reported in several Iranian provinces, including the first reported strike on the northwestern city of Tabriz since the US launched its latest military campaign against Iran last week.

Blasts were also reported in Chabahar, Bushehr, Hormozgan and Khuzestan provinces, as Iranian media said air defenses intercepted a hostile drone in southern Iran while US strikes caused power outages in parts of Bushehr Province.

IAEA ‘silence’

Baqaei also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over “its silence” to US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

“This silence and indifference will certainly not strengthen our trust in the agency,” he said in response to a question about Iran's future relationship with the IAEA.

He said attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities constituted “a blatant violation of all international rules.”

Baqaei specifically cited a recent US strike on the Darkhovin nuclear site in southwestern Iran, saying the facility was under IAEA safeguards and intended for electricity generation.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said on Sunday that US strikes targeted the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which is still under construction. It did not reveal further details about possible damage from the attack.

Baqaei said Iran, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), expects the IAEA Board of Governors and Director General Rafael Grossi to take a clear position condemning the US attacks.

“As a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran expects the IAEA Board of Governors and its director general to clearly state their position in condemning the US crime,” he said.

​​​​​​​The current conflict was triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February, killing more than 3,000 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets and closing the Strait of Hormuz.​​​​​​​

