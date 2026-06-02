Group says it remains ready to transfer governing responsibilities to national committee agreed to in Cairo

Hamas denies refusing to hand over governance in Gaza Group says it remains ready to transfer governing responsibilities to national committee agreed to in Cairo

Hamas on Tuesday denied allegations that it is refusing to relinquish control of the Gaza Strip, describing claims by some on the Board of Peace as “misleading lies intended to provide cover for the occupation to continue its aggression.”

Spokesperson Hazem Qassem reiterated Hamas’ full readiness to transfer all governing responsibilities, including security matters, to the National Committee for Gaza Administration based in Cairo, which he said had been agreed upon by the parties.

He argued that the main obstacle to the committee’s work was Israel, along with Nikolay Mladenov, executive director of the Board of Peace, accusing them of linking all tracks of negotiations to a single issue in a manner that diverges from US President Donald Trump’s vision for peace in Gaza.

Qassem also accused the Board of Peace of failing to pressure Israel to allow the committee to enter Gaza or provide it with the resources needed to operate.

The White House announced Jan. 16 the adoption of transitional governance structures for Gaza, including the Board of Peace, the National Committee for Gaza Administration and the International Stabilization Force.

Qassem’s remarks come amid difficulties in advancing to the second phase of an agreement that took effect Oct. 10, and as Hamas accuses Israel of escalating field violations and breaching the accord.