Committee says it has completed preparations to restore public services, facilitate aid and lead reconstruction as roadmap for second phase of Gaza ceasefire advances

Gaza administration committee says it is ready to govern enclave after ceasefire progress Committee says it has completed preparations to restore public services, facilitate aid and lead reconstruction as roadmap for second phase of Gaza ceasefire advances

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) welcomed progress announced on the roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire on Friday, saying it is fully prepared to assume responsibility for administering the enclave.​​​​​​​

In a statement posted on X, the committee described the development as "an important milestone" for Gaza's residents after years of conflict, destruction and uncertainty, and said the priority is to translate the progress into practical measures that improve daily life.

The NCAG said it has completed "extensive institutional and operational preparations" in recent months to take over Gaza's administration, restore essential public services, strengthen the rule of law, facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, and lead recovery and reconstruction.

It said its mission, in line with US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan for Gaza and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, is to establish governance under "one authority, one law, and one security apparatus," through an administration based on efficiency, transparency and accountability.

The committee said it will prioritize restoring public institutions, improving humanitarian conditions, strengthening public security, and creating an environment conducive to development and economic opportunity as the roadmap is implemented.

It said the success of the next phase depends on Palestinian national partnership and coordination among national institutions, local authorities, the private sector, and civil society organizations.

The committee said it will also coordinate with the Board of Peace, the Office of the High Representative, the International Stabilization Force, and regional and international partners to enable it to fulfill its responsibilities.

It said rebuilding Gaza is "immense" and requires "sustained international commitment, substantial financial resources, and close cooperation among all partners."

The committee said its objective extends beyond reconstruction to building "a Gaza that is safe, stable, and prosperous," governed by legitimate Palestinian institutions, grounded in the rule of law, and committed to upholding the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and statehood.

"The people of Gaza have waited long enough," it said, adding that it is ready to work with all partners to advance recovery, reconstruction and a better future for the Gaza Strip.

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process moves forward.

Trump also credited Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye with helping broker what he described as a "historic breakthrough," saying the agreement would be implemented gradually, with an International Stabilization Force working alongside a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.