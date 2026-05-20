Attacks came hours after Tuesday’s strikes killed at least 16 people

Fresh Israeli strikes kill 7, injure 2 in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Attacks came hours after Tuesday’s strikes killed at least 16 people

Seven people were killed and two others wounded in fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, Lebanese media said.

Fighter jets struck the al-Baraka neighborhood in the town of Doueir, killing five people and injuring two others, the state news agency NNA reported.

Several homes were flattened in the attack, the agency said.

Another Israeli strike killed two more people near a hospital in the town of Tebnine, the same source said.

The fresh wave of attacks came hours after at least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said three women and three children were among the victims.

Israeli attacks across Lebanon continue despite the US-mediated ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out a large-scale offensive on Lebanon that has killed 3,042 people and wounded 9,301 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul





