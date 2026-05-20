Prosecutors say mother is believed to have jumped from 13th floor with children in Toulon

Woman, 3 children die after fall from high-rise in southeast France Prosecutors say mother is believed to have jumped from 13th floor with children in Toulon

A woman and her three children were found dead on Wednesday after falling from the 13th floor of a residential building in Toulon in southeastern France, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

The woman is believed to have jumped from the building with her three children, according to the public prosecutor.

The 38-year-old mother had been showing “psychiatric and depressive symptoms, which remain to be confirmed,” the prosecutor added.

Her four other children were reportedly at home when emergency responders arrived.

“At this stage, there is no evidence suggesting the involvement of a third party,” the prosecutor said.

An investigation has been opened on suspicion of murders committed by a parent against their children, under the authority of the Toulon prosecutor’s office.