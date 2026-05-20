Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds talks with Kamil Idris at Presidential Complex in capital during Sudanese premier's working visit to Türkiye

Turkish president receives Sudan's prime minister in Ankara Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds talks with Kamil Idris at Presidential Complex in capital during Sudanese premier's working visit to Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris, who is on a working visit to Türkiye, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul