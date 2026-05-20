Francesca Albanese says it is 'not enough' to condemn Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir

UN rapporteur urges Italy to support EU-Israel deal suspension after Israel’s treatment of Gaza flotilla activists Francesca Albanese says it is 'not enough' to condemn Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir

UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territory Francesca Albanese urged Italy on Wednesday to support suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, saying condemnation alone was insufficient following the treatment of activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla.

Albanese responded to remarks by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who condemned Israeli National Security Minister and a key coalition partner Itamar Ben-Gvir for footage involving flotilla activists.

“President Meloni, it is good to condemn Ben Gvir for the humiliation of the Flotilla members,” Albanese wrote on the US social media platform X. “But words are not enough: Italy must stop opposing the suspension of the EU-Israel Agreement.”

Albanese described the treatment of flotilla members as “a luxury treatment compared to what is inflicted on Palestinians in Israeli prisons.”

Her remarks came after Meloni wrote on X that images involving Ben Gvir and flotilla activists were “unacceptable.”

“It is inadmissible that these demonstrators, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates human dignity,” wrote Meloni.

The prime minister said Rome was taking “all necessary steps” to secure the immediate release of Italian nationals, and demanded “an apology for the treatment reserved to these demonstrators.”

Meloni also announced that the Foreign Ministry would summon the Israeli ambassador to request “formal clarifications” about the incident.

The remarks came after a video posted by Ben-Gvir showed detained activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.