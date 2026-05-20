French authorities suspect electoral interference against left-wing LFI by Israeli company - Israeli company BlackCore suspected of being responsible for foreign digital interference operations

French authorities suspect an Israeli company of involvement in an interference operation during the recent municipal election campaigns, broadcaster Franceinfo reported Wednesday.

The Israeli company BlackCore is reportedly suspected of being responsible for a foreign digital interference operation targeting the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI) party during the campaign for the municipal elections that took place in March.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez also confirmed that "an information-operation modus operandi" was detected while speaking in the National Assembly.

He pointed to "social media networks and accounts that were clearly inauthentic, amplified through artificial intelligence, used fake photos, and indeed targeted a political party as well as a number of candidates."

Nunez reaffirmed that a report on the issue will be made public, adding that legal proceedings have been initiated.

"We are talking about foreign digital interference, which is quite serious," he added. "Regarding the visibility and classification of this interference, it may have been relatively discreet, but I can confirm that it had an obviously malicious character."

Nunez further said that judicial authorities have been seized of the matter and that the electoral judge will determine whether the election was affected or not.