Trump, Netanyahu hold ‘lengthy, dramatic’ call as decision on Iran nears: Israeli media Neither White House nor Netanyahu’s office issued statement about call

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a “lengthy and dramatic” phone call overnight, their second contact in just a few days, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

No details were provided about the content of the discussions, but the channel characterized the talks as “lengthy and dramatic.”

The broadcaster said the call came as the two leaders appeared to be “on the verge of a decision” regarding the Iran war.

Neither the White House nor Netanyahu’s office issued a statement about the call.

On Sunday, Netanyahu and Trump spoke in a call that lasted more than 30 minutes and focused on “the possibility of renewing fighting in Iran,” according to Israeli media.

Following that call, Trump warned Iran on his Truth Social account that “the Clock is Ticking” for Iran.

On Monday evening, Trump announced that he had postponed an attack planned for Tuesday against Iran at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

He added in a post that he instructed the Defense Department “to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

Following stalled negotiations mediated by Pakistan, the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports since April 13, including those located along the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded by closing the strait and requiring ships to coordinate passage with Tehran, amid fears that the fragile ceasefire in place since April 8 could collapse if no agreement is reached to end the war that started in February.