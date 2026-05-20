UN chief urges end to Iran ceasefire violations, reopening of Hormuz Guterres warns Middle East conflict is worsening inflation and disrupting global energy supplies

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for an end to ceasefire violations in the Iran conflict and urged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, warning of worsening global economic consequences.

“It is essential to immediately reestablish the freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz, and to end all ceasefire violations and create conditions for a political solution to the conflict,” Guterres said at a news conference in Tokyo.

He warned that the conflict in the Middle East was fueling inflation and deepening the global cost-of-living crisis by driving up prices for energy, raw materials and fertilizers.

He said that “mistrust and geopolitical divisions” are blocking effective solutions to global conflicts, warning that countries are “flouting international law with impunity.”

“Our world today is rocked by conflicts, climate chaos and inequality,” Guterres added.

“Military spending is outpacing spending on aid, while funding cuts have devastating consequences for the world’s most vulnerable people,” he said.

Tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which led to major disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route.

Although a ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, repeated violations and stalled negotiations have raised fears of renewed escalation.

US President Donald Trump has extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining restrictions on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.