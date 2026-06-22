Nabil Fahmy becomes 9th secretary-general of Arab League since its establishment in 1945, and 8th Egyptian to hold the post

Former Egyptian foreign minister appointed new Arab League chief Nabil Fahmy becomes 9th secretary-general of Arab League since its establishment in 1945, and 8th Egyptian to hold the post

The Arab League on Monday appointed former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy as a new secretary-general.

The appointment came during the 165th ordinary session of the pan-Arab body held in the Jordanian capital Amman.

Fahmy will take office as the new league chief as of July 1, replacing outgoing Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

"The selection reflects appreciation for the diplomatic experience that Mr. Nabil Fahmy possesses and his long professional career, through which he contributed to supporting Arab action on the regional and international arenas,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry expressed wishes of success for the new league chief in performing his duties, as well as “strengthening joint Arab action, and achieving the aspirations of Arab peoples towards stability and prosperity."

With his appointment, Fahmy becomes the ninth secretary-general of the Arab League since its establishment in 1945, and the eighth Egyptian to hold the post.