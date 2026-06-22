Israel received message from US that ‘previous authorization for unrestricted action in Lebanon had expired,' Israeli media cites senior official as saying

US ends authorization for Israel ‘to operate without restriction' in Lebanon: Israeli media Israel received message from US that ‘previous authorization for unrestricted action in Lebanon had expired,' Israeli media cites senior official as saying

The US informed Israel that an authorization allowing Tel Aviv "to operate without restriction" in Lebanon had ended, Channel 13 reported Monday, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.

According to the source, Israel received a message from the US in recent weeks that "the previous authorization for unrestricted action in Lebanon had expired."

The channel said US President Donald Trump “is imposing restrictions on Israel, not only in Lebanon but also in other arenas” despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that Israeli forces in southern Lebanon “have complete freedom of action.”

According to the outlet, the Israeli political leadership has issued official directives to the army outlining the scope of permissible and prohibited movements in Lebanon.

“These directives prohibit operations in areas such as the capital, Beirut, and the Tyre district in southern Lebanon,” it added.

Earlier Monday, the Israeli daily Maariv reported differences in views between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding the situation in Lebanon.

The newspaper said that Washington views southern Lebanon within a broader regional context that includes the Strait of Hormuz, energy prices, the Iranian nuclear issue, and the Trump administration's need to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough.

In contrast, Israel believes that any premature withdrawal from southern Lebanon could be interpreted as a “sign of weakness” and a reward for Hezbollah, it added.

Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, injured over 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.​​​​​​​

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023–2024 war.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel