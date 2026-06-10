Explosion heard on Iran’s Qeshm Island, local sources report Cause of blast not immediately clear

An explosion was heard on Iran’s Qeshm Island early Wednesday morning, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

The exact cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

According to local reports, the blast may have occurred at some distance from Qeshm city or may have been linked to activity in the Strait of Hormuz.

The reports come amid heightened tensions in and around the strategic waterway following recent exchanges of threats between Iran and the US.

Local reports also said parts of Hormozgan province and the Persian Gulf coastline had witnessed what they described as US attacks since the early hours of Wednesday, adding that Iranian armed forces had responded. The claims could not be independently verified.