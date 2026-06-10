Warning comes after Tehran warned on Monday 'crushing' response if Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue

Israeli army issues new evacuation orders to residents of 3 southern Lebanese towns despite ceasefire Warning comes after Tehran warned on Monday 'crushing' response if Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue

The Israeli army issued on Wednesday evacuation alerts for residents of Lebanese towns despite an ongoing truce.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of Lebanon's Ghassaniyeh and Houmine al-Faouqa to evacuate their homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) away from the villages and towns to open areas.

A few minutes later, the Israeli army issued another warning calling on residents of the village of Ansariyeh to evacuate their homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River.

On Monday, Iran announced an end to its attacks on Israel but warned of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue.

Regional tensions spiked Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut, despite an ongoing ceasefire. The move prompted Iran to launch retaliatory missiles into northern Israel, which in turn triggered waves of Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets.

Israeli attacks have continued despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

More than 3,660 people have been killed and over 11,300 injured since Israel expanded its military campaign in Lebanon on March 2, while more than 1 million people have been displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

