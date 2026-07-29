Antonio Guterres says both Cypriot leaders, guarantor powers agree to prepare for expanded informal meeting, stressing he does not want 'more 5+1 meetings without results'

UN chief says Cyprus leaders agree to prepare for expanded informal talks Antonio Guterres says both Cypriot leaders, guarantor powers agree to prepare for expanded informal meeting, stressing he does not want 'more 5+1 meetings without results'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that he had secured the agreement of both Cypriot leaders and the three guarantor powers to move toward a 5+1 meeting, but stressed that further confidence-building, methodological and substantive preparations were needed before it could take place.

Speaking at a joint news conference in the UN buffer zone following talks with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman and Greek Cypriot administration leader Nikos Christodoulides, Guterres said both leaders had expressed a desire for cooperation and peace on the island.

"I have the consensus of both sides and the guarantors to move into a 5+1 meeting," he said.

Guterres said the meeting would require adequate preparation on confidence building, methodology and substance, stressing that he did not want “more 5+1 meetings without results.”

The 5+1 format brings together the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot sides, guarantor powers Türkiye, Greece and the UK, and the UN.

Guterres also reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting Cyprus, saying: "The United Nations cannot impose peace (in Cyprus), but let me be very clear, the United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the people of Cyprus in this crucial moment for the island and wider region."

He said reaching a settlement in Cyprus was "absolutely crucial," not only for safeguarding the interests and peace of the Cypriot people but also as "a factor of stability in what is becoming a dangerously instable region."

Guterres said he was encouraged by the work of the Committee on Missing Persons and the activities of the technical committees.

He also expressed confidence in the continued support of the three guarantor countries, Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

