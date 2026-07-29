Regional governments condemn drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, back Riyadh's right to self-defense after attempted strikes launched from Iraq

GCC, Arab countries back Saudi Arabia after drone attacks on oil facilities Regional governments condemn drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, back Riyadh's right to self-defense after attempted strikes launched from Iraq

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and several Arab countries voiced solidarity with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after drone attacks targeted oil facilities in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, according to official statements.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said member states stand united with Saudi Arabia and support all measures Riyadh takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He described the attacks by Iran-aligned militias in Iraq as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional peace and security.

Kuwait condemned the attacks as a violation of Saudi sovereignty and affirmed Riyadh’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, its Foreign Ministry said.

Qatar also backed all legitimate measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its security and territorial integrity.

Bahrain said it stood with Saudi Arabia "in any response it decides," praising the kingdom’s air defenses for intercepting and destroying the drones before they reached their targets.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said the attacks underscored the broader threat posed by Iranian-backed militias in the region and urged Iraq to prevent its territory from being used to launch attacks against neighboring countries.

Egypt said the targeting of Saudi oil facilities and attacks on Jordan threaten regional stability and global energy security, reaffirming its full support for measures taken by both countries to protect their security and sovereignty.

Jordan said Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed regional developments with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, including efforts to preserve regional security and freedom of navigation.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the ministers also condemned attacks by Iran and affiliated militias in Yemen and Iraq targeting Jordan, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

The reactions came after Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting petroleum facilities in the Eastern Province.

The ministry said the drones were launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-backed groups.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US and Saudi forces carried out joint precision strikes on Iran-aligned targets in Iraq, saying the operation hit sites linked to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said the strikes were conducted in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter following attacks launched from Iraqi territory against its petroleum facilities. It warned of further military action if Iran-backed groups carry out additional attacks.

Iran, however, denied any involvement. An Iranian military official rejected accusations that Tehran was behind the projectiles launched from Iraq toward Saudi Arabia, according to state broadcaster IRIB.